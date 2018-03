China soybean imports in Feb lowest since Oct 2016

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) -

* China Feb soybean imports 5.4 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on official customs data released on Thursday

* That’s the lowest monthly total since October 2016

* China Jan-Feb iron ore imports 185 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Feb crude oil imports 72.9 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Feb soybean imports 13.9 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Feb unwrought copper imports 790,000 tonnes - customs

* China Feb iron ore imports 84.66 million tonnes - Reuters calculations

* China Feb crude oil imports 32.26 million tonnes - Reuters calculations

* China Feb unwrought copper imports 347,000 tonnes - Reuters calculations (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)