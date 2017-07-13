FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's June copper, semis imports at 390,000 T, unchanged from May
#Basic Materials
July 13, 2017 / 2:46 AM / a month ago

China's June copper, semis imports at 390,000 T, unchanged from May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of copper and copper products for June were unchanged with May at 390,000 tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on official data on Thursday.

China imported 2.23 million tonnes of copper in the first half of this year, down 18.4 percent compared to same period last year, official data from China's customs authority showed on Thursday.

For the first five months of the year, China imported 1.840 tonnes of copper, the data showed last month.

Reporting by Dominique Patton and Melanie Burton

