Russia remains China's top oil supplier for 8th mth in a row

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia held on to its position as China’s top crude oil supplier for the eighth month in a row in October, according to a detailed breakdown of commodity trade data released by China’s General Administration of Customs on Friday.

Shipments from Russia were at 4.649 million tonnes, or around 1.095 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed.

Saudi Arabia came in a close second, with supplies in October up 16 percent from a year ago at 1.086 million bpd.

Third-ranking Angola supplied 45.3 percent more crude oil last month versus a year earlier at 839,840 bpd. (tonne = 7.3 barrels) (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)