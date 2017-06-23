FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
China's May imports from North Korea 3rd lowest on record
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 23, 2017 / 9:37 AM / 2 months ago

China's May imports from North Korea 3rd lowest on record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's imports of North Korean goods in May fell by more than 30 percent from a year ago, data showed on Friday, the latest sign that China's ban on coal purchases from the isolated country continues to curb trade between the two neighbours.

The world's second-largest economy bought goods worth $123.8 million in May from North Korea, down 31 percent from a year earlier and the third-lowest tally on records going back to June 2014, according to data from China's General Administration of Customs.

The total was up from $99.3 million in April, the lowest on record, and the second weakest total which was registered in March.

The data indicates that China's halt of North Korean coal imports on Feb. 26 has crimped Pyongyang's ability to raise hard currency through exports.

Chinese exports to North Korea rose to $319.8 million, up double-digit percentage rates from a year ago and April.

Reporting by Josephine Mason

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.