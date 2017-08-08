FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China July soybean imports at 10.08 mln T, highest on record -customs
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 8, 2017 / 3:04 AM / in 2 months

China July soybean imports at 10.08 mln T, highest on record -customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China bought 10.08 million tonnes of soybeans in July, the highest level in records that go back to 2010, customs data showed on Tuesday, arriving as a backlog of previously purchased supplies caused logjams at Chinese ports.

July imports SB-CN-IMP were up 30 percent from 7.76 million tonnes a year ago and 31 percent from 7.69 million tonnes in June. Crushers had delayed discharging cargoes in June due to high stocks and a change in taxes.

China brought in 54.89 million tonnes from January to July, up 16.8 percent from the same period last year, data from the General Administration of Customs also showed.

For more details, please click on. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.