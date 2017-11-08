FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China soy imports drop to 5.86 mln T in October -customs
November 8, 2017 / 4:09 AM / a day ago

China soy imports drop to 5.86 mln T in October -customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China imported 5.86 million tonnes of soybeans in October, down 28 percent from the previous month, customs data showed on Wednesday, hit by a seasonal gap in overseas supply and as some shipments were delayed.

The figures were still up 12 percent from 5.21 million tonnes in October last year, supported by robust appetite in the world’s top buyer of the oilseed, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Joseph Radford)

