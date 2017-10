BRIEF-China's Sept yuan-denominated exports up 9.0 pct y/y, imports up 19.5 pct

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China’s exports denominated in yuan rose 9.0 percent in September from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

* Yuan-denominated imports rose 19.5 percent y/y in September

* That produced a trade surplus of 193 billion yuan in September

* Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expected exports rose 8.8 percent in dollar terms y/y (vs August +5.5 pct), with imports seen up 13.5 percent (vs August +13.3 pct) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)