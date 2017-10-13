China Sept exports rise 8.1 pct y/y, imports up 18.7 pct

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China’s September exports came in short of market expectations with expansion of 8.1 percent from a year earlier, while imports beat forecasts, growing 18.7 percent, official data showed on Friday.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $28.47 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said, the lowest since March.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected September shipments from the world’s largest exporter to have risen 8.8 percent, quickening from 5.5 percent growth in August.

Imports had been expected to rise 13.5 percent, roughly in line with the 13.3 percent expansion seen in August.

Analysts had expected China’s trade surplus to have narrowed to $39.5 billion in September from August’s $41.99 billion.

After several lean years, China’s trade performance has rebounded this year thanks to strong demand at home and abroad.

While exports are contributing to China’s economic growth once again, global investors have been more focused on its strong appetite for industrial commodities such as iron ore and coal, which is boosting resources prices worldwide. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)