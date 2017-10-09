FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PBOC's Zhou says China should continue with economic reforms - Caijing
October 9, 2017

PBOC's Zhou says China should continue with economic reforms - Caijing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China should continue to open up its economy, reform its exchange rate system and ease capital account controls, Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the country’s central bank, told Chinese business magazine Caijing in an interview.

Zhou said the timing of reforms is very important and that the window of opportunity should be seized when it opens, according to the interview published on Monday. Costs will rise if the opportunity for reforms is missed, he said. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Elias Glenn; editing by Mark Heinrich)

