China to consider shadow banking in macro-prudential review - c.bank vice gov

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China will consider including shadow banking, property financing and internet financing in its macro-prudential assessment (MPA), central bank vice governor Yi Gang wrote on Monday, according to China Finance, a publication under the People’s Bank of China

The world’s second-biggest economy still has problems and hidden dangers as the country’s debt levels are still high while asset bubble risks have not yet been fully contained, Yi wrote.

The central bank will maintain prudent and neutral monetary policy while seeking to increase flexibility and effectiveness of liquidity management, Yi said.

China has conditions to keep the yuan basically stable, Yi said, adding that the regulator will look to increase the yuan’s exchange rate flexibility. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)