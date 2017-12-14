FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steady Chinese economic growth provides room for more pollution controls
December 14, 2017 / 3:24 AM / a day ago

Steady Chinese economic growth provides room for more pollution controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China’s steady economic growth provides a good opportunity for stepping up pollution controls, statistics bureau spokesman Mao Shengyong told reporters following a regular press conference on Thursday.

Beijing is in the midst of an unprecedented crackdown on polluting industries in an effort to clean up the environment.

China’s economy will continue the steady trend in 2018 and has scope for more investment, Mao said at the news conference, adding that China will push structural reforms and high quality growth in 2018. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)

