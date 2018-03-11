China's capital issues orange pollution alert from Monday

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) -

* China’s capital Beijing has issued an orange alert for pollution, the second-highest on China’s four-level system, effective from March 12.

* Heavy pollution is expected to last from March 11 through March 14 in the smog-prone city, the Beijing Municipal Environment Protection Bureau said in a statement late on Saturday.

* Beijing has ordered emergency pollution-curbing measures, beginning March 12, including industrial production reduction in response to the heavy pollution, the report said. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Cheng Fang Editing by Shri Navaratnam)