BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China will cancel export taxes for some steel products and import tariffs on steel slag from Jan. 1, as part a series of changes announced by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

The export taxes on steel billet will also be lowered, it said, as well as on some fertiliser and coal shipments.

China will further cut tariffs for IT products from July 1, the ministry said without disclosing details. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)