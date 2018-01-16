FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Myanmar
Markets
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Banking and Financial News
January 16, 2018 / 9:21 AM / a day ago

China regulator issues new rules on derivative products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator issued new rules on Tuesday to contain counterparty default risks for derivative products.

Policymakers in the world’s second-largest economy have been trying to contain financial risks and slow an explosive build-up in debt without stunting economic growth.

The new rules will take effect from Jan. 1, 2019, according to a statement published on the website of the China Banking Regulatory Commission. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.