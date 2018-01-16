China regulator issues new rules on derivative products

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator issued new rules on Tuesday to contain counterparty default risks for derivative products.

Policymakers in the world’s second-largest economy have been trying to contain financial risks and slow an explosive build-up in debt without stunting economic growth.

The new rules will take effect from Jan. 1, 2019, according to a statement published on the website of the China Banking Regulatory Commission. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)