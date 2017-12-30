FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to cap overseas withdrawals using domestic bank cards
Sections
Featured
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 30, 2017 / 10:25 AM / a day ago

China to cap overseas withdrawals using domestic bank cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator says it will cap overseas withdrawals using domestic Chinese bank cards at 100,000 yuan ($15,370) per year in an effort to target money laundering, terrorist financing and tax evasion, it said on Saturday.

Individuals who exceed the annual quota will be suspended from overseas transactions for the remained of the year and an additional year, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a notice posted on its website.

The adjustments must be adopted by banks by April 1, 2018, it said.

$1 = 6.5063 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Cate Cadell; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.