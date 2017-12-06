FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple's Cook says he sees China's Tencent as a great partner
December 6, 2017 / 7:13 AM / in a day

Apple's Cook says he sees China's Tencent as a great partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s chief executive Tim Cook said on Wednesday he sees Tencent Holdings , China’s biggest social network and gaming company, as a great partner and thinks very highly of its founder Pony Ma.

Cook also told the Fortune Forum in Guangzhou that he couldn’t be happier with how the iPhone X is doing in China.

China is Apple’s third-largest region by sales, but it has lost market share in recent years as consumers switch to local rivals.

Reporting By Sijia Jiang and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

