Areva to sign 10 bln euros China nuclear re-processing MoU -source
January 9, 2018 / 9:36 AM / 2 days ago

Areva to sign 10 bln euros China nuclear re-processing MoU -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - French power group Areva is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a Chinese nuclear re-processing deal worth about 10 billion euros ($11.9 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The deal with the China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) was expected to be signed on Tuesday, during a state visit to China by French President Emmanuel Macron.

$1 = 0.8375 euros Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Jean-Michel Belot

