a month ago
TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) June 2017
#Banking and Financial News
June 30, 2017 / 5:01 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) June 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (For accompanying report, click            )
    SHANGHAI, June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and
market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll.
For accompanying news, click
    
    Following are some details of the poll.  
    
    1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in
percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to
exactly 100 percent due to rounding.
 FUND         STOCKS       BONDS        CASH
 A            65           0            35
 B            60           30           10
 C            65           20           15
 D            90           0            10
 E            85           5            10
 F            95           0            5
 G            80           10           10
 H            70           20           10
 AVG          76.3         10.6         13.1
           
    2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months.
         June    May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan    Dec     Nov    Oct     Sept    Aug   July  June
 STOCKS  76.3    76.3    76.3    79.4    81.9    82.1   78.1    76.9   72.5    68.1    71.9  76.3  76.9
 BONDS   10.6    8.8     11.3    7.5     6.3     5.0    6.3     3.8    11.3    7.5     8.8   5.6   6.3
 CASH    13.1    15.0    12.5    13.1    11.9    12.9   15.6    19.4   16.3    24.4    19.4  18.1  16.9
 
    3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month.
     STOCKS     BONDS       CASH     
 A   REDUCE     UNCHANGED   RAISE
 B   RAISE      UNCHANGED   REDUCE 
 C   RAISE      CUT         UNCHANGED 
 D   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED
 E   RAISE      RAISE       REDUCE 
 F   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED 
 G   RAISE      RAISE       REDUCE
 H   CUT        UNCHANGED   RAISE
 
   4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Participants have given a
range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average.     
 FUND     
 A        2,900-3,300  
 B        3,000-3,030
 C        2,900-3,300  
 D        3,000-3,300
 E        2,900-3,200
 F        3,200
 G        3,100 
        
   5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector.
                             A     B    C     D    E     F     G     H 
 AUTOS                       5     15   10    5    0     0     10    0
 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES       10    10   20    25   30    60    30    30
 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY    20    15   15    50   20    30    30    20
 FINANCIAL SERVICES          40    5    15    0    30    0     10    20
 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS     0     5    10    0    0     0     5     0
 REAL ESTATE                 10    5    5     0    0     0     5     5
 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE  10    20   5     0    0     0     5     5
 ENERGY                      5     5    5     0    20    0     0     5
 MACHINERY                   0     15   10    0    0     10    0     20
 OTHER                       0     5    5     20   0     0     5     0
 
 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent)    
             June     May     Apr   Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov    Oct  Sept  Aug   July
 AUTOS       5.6      3.8     5.0   5.6   4.4   4.3   3.8   2.5   5.3   4.4   7.5   5.0
 CONSUMER    26.9     24.4    27.5  32.5  29.4  30.7  31.9  29.4  29.1  30.6  31.9  30.6
 ELEC/TECH   25       25.0    23.8  21.3  16.9  21.4  17.5  18.1  17.5  18.1  17.5  16.3
 FIN SERVS   15       16.9    15.6  12.5  16.3  15.7  14.4  20.6  18.1  15.6  11.9  12.5
 METAL/PROD  2.5      1.9     3.8   3.1   6.3   2.9   3.8   3.1   2.5   3.1   3.1   3.8
 PROPERTY    3.1      2.5     3.1   2.5   1.9   2.9   2.5   3.8   4.4   5.0   5.0   6.9
 TRANSPORT   5.6      7.5     6.3   7.5   6.9   5.0   6.3   5.6   5.0   5.0   5.0   5.6
 ENERGY      5.0      5.0     4.4   3.1   5.0   6.4   6.3   3.8   4.4   3.8   3.8   4.4
 MACHINERY   6.9      6.9     5.6   5.6   8.1   5.0   8.1   5.6   5.6   5.6   5.6   6.3
 OTHER       4.4      6.3     5.0   6.3   5.0   5.7   5.6   7.5   8.1   8.8   8.8   8.8
 
 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

