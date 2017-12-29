FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) Dec 2017
#Banking and Financial News
December 29, 2017

TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) Dec 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (For accompanying report, click             )
    SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market
outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll.
For accompanying news, click
    
    Following are some details of the poll.  
    
    1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in
percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to
exactly 100 percent due to rounding.
 FUND         STOCKS       BONDS        CASH
 A            75           10           15
 B            30           20           50
 C            85           0            15
 D            70           10           20
 E            70           15           15
 F            65           0            35
 G            95           0            5
 H            85           0            15
 AVG          71.9         6.9          21.3
           
    2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months.
         Dec     Nov    Oct   Sept    Aug     July    June    May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan    Dec
 STOCKS  71.9    79.4   78.8  73.8    76.9    75.0    76.3    76.3    76.3    79.4    81.9    82.1   78.1
 BONDS   6.9     5.6    8.1   10.0    10.0    10.0    10.6    8.8     11.3    7.5     6.3     5.0    6.3
 CASH    21.3    15.0   13.1  16.3    13.1    15.0    13.1    15.0    12.5    13.1    11.9    12.9   15.6
 
    3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month.
     STOCKS     BONDS       CASH     
 A   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED
 B   CUT        CUT         RAISE
 C   CUT        UNCHANGED   RAISE
 D   RAISE      UNCHANGED   CUT
 E   CUT        UNCHANGED   RAISE
 F   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED 
 G   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED
 H   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED 
 
   4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Participants have given a range
for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. 
 FUND      
 A         3,350
 B         3,300-3,500
 C         3,500  
 D         3,000-3,400
 E         2,900-3,300
 F         2,900-3,200
 G         3,400
        
   5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector.
                             A     B    C     D    E     F     G     H 
 AUTOS                       0     5    0     5    5     10    0     0
 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES       30    20   25    30   20    40    60    38
 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY    10    0    40    20   15    30    30    15
 FINANCIAL SERVICES          30    30   15    0    20    10    0     37
 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS     10    5    0     10   10    0     0     5
 REAL ESTATE                 10    10   10    5    5     10    0     5
 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE  0     10   0     0    5     0     0     0
 ENERGY                      10    5    0     20   5     0     0     0
 MACHINERY                   0     5    0     5    10    0     10    0
 OTHER                       0     10   10    5    5     0     0     0
 
 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (in percent)    
             Dec      Nov    Oct     Sept    Aug     July     June    May     Apr   Mar   Feb   Jan
 AUTOS       3.1      2.9    4.8     6.3     3.5     4.0      5.6     3.8     5.0   5.6   4.4   4.3
 CONSUMER    32.9     30.0   30.1    24.5    25.6    25.8     26.9    24.4    27.5  32.5  29.4  30.7
 ELEC/TECH   20.0     24.5   23.3    21.3    23.8    22.1     25      25.0    23.8  21.3  16.9  21.4
 FIN SERVS   17.8     21.4   15.0    17.4    15.8    15.8     15      16.9    15.6  12.5  16.3  15.7
 METAL/PROD  5.0      6.3    5.0     5.6     8.8     7.6      2.5     1.9     3.8   3.1   6.3   2.9
 PROPERTY    6.9      3.8    6.3     5.8     4.0     4.4      3.1     2.5     3.1   2.5   1.9   2.9
 TRANSPORT   1.9      1.3    2.5     4.0     6.0     5.4      5.6     7.5     6.3   7.5   6.9   5.0
 ENERGY      5.0      1.9    4.4     5.6     5.0     5.0      5.0     5.0     4.4   3.1   5.0   6.4
 MACHINERY   3.8      5.0    5.0     6.3     4.4     5.1      6.9     6.9     5.6   5.6   8.1   5.0
 OTHER       3.8      3.1    3.8     3.4     3.3     4.9      4.4     6.3     5.0   6.3   5.0   5.7
 
 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
