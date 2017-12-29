TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) Dec 2017

(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Following are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 75 10 15 B 30 20 50 C 85 0 15 D 70 10 20 E 70 15 15 F 65 0 35 G 95 0 5 H 85 0 15 AVG 71.9 6.9 21.3 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec STOCKS 71.9 79.4 78.8 73.8 76.9 75.0 76.3 76.3 76.3 79.4 81.9 82.1 78.1 BONDS 6.9 5.6 8.1 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.6 8.8 11.3 7.5 6.3 5.0 6.3 CASH 21.3 15.0 13.1 16.3 13.1 15.0 13.1 15.0 12.5 13.1 11.9 12.9 15.6 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B CUT CUT RAISE C CUT UNCHANGED RAISE D RAISE UNCHANGED CUT E CUT UNCHANGED RAISE F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,350 B 3,300-3,500 C 3,500 D 3,000-3,400 E 2,900-3,300 F 2,900-3,200 G 3,400 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 0 5 0 5 5 10 0 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 20 25 30 20 40 60 38 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 10 0 40 20 15 30 30 15 FINANCIAL SERVICES 30 30 15 0 20 10 0 37 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 10 5 0 10 10 0 0 5 REAL ESTATE 10 10 10 5 5 10 0 5 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 0 10 0 0 5 0 0 0 ENERGY 10 5 0 20 5 0 0 0 MACHINERY 0 5 0 5 10 0 10 0 OTHER 0 10 10 5 5 0 0 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (in percent) Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUTOS 3.1 2.9 4.8 6.3 3.5 4.0 5.6 3.8 5.0 5.6 4.4 4.3 CONSUMER 32.9 30.0 30.1 24.5 25.6 25.8 26.9 24.4 27.5 32.5 29.4 30.7 ELEC/TECH 20.0 24.5 23.3 21.3 23.8 22.1 25 25.0 23.8 21.3 16.9 21.4 FIN SERVS 17.8 21.4 15.0 17.4 15.8 15.8 15 16.9 15.6 12.5 16.3 15.7 METAL/PROD 5.0 6.3 5.0 5.6 8.8 7.6 2.5 1.9 3.8 3.1 6.3 2.9 PROPERTY 6.9 3.8 6.3 5.8 4.0 4.4 3.1 2.5 3.1 2.5 1.9 2.9 TRANSPORT 1.9 1.3 2.5 4.0 6.0 5.4 5.6 7.5 6.3 7.5 6.9 5.0 ENERGY 5.0 1.9 4.4 5.6 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.4 3.1 5.0 6.4 MACHINERY 3.8 5.0 5.0 6.3 4.4 5.1 6.9 6.9 5.6 5.6 8.1 5.0 OTHER 3.8 3.1 3.8 3.4 3.3 4.9 4.4 6.3 5.0 6.3 5.0 5.7 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)