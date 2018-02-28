TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) Feb 2018

(For accompanying report, click) SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Following are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 80 10 10 B 50 30 20 C 80 0 20 D 90 0 10 E 65 20 15 F 65 0 35 G 85 10 5 H 95 0 5 AVG 76.3 8.8 15.0 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb STOCKS 76.3 76.9 71.9 79.4 78.8 73.8 76.9 75.0 76.3 76.3 76.3 79.4 81.9 BONDS 8.8 6.9 6.9 5.6 8.1 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.6 8.8 11.3 7.5 6.3 CASH 15.0 16.3 21.3 15.0 13.1 16.3 13.1 15.0 13.1 15.0 12.5 13.1 11.9 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A RAISE UNCHANGED CUT B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D RAISE UNCHANGED CUT E CUT BOOST UNCHANGED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H RAISE UNCHANGED CUT 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,600 B 3,300 C 3,500 D 3,100-3,700 E 2,900-3,300 F 3,500 G 2,900-3,200 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 0 1 5 0 5 0 5 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 15 30 25 15 30 20 60 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 0 2 25 25 10 30 5 30 FINANCIAL SERVICES 30 25 20 30 15 10 20 0 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 15 2 5 0 10 0 15 0 REAL ESTATE 10 10 0 15 10 10 5 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 0 10 5 0 5 0 5 0 ENERGY 15 5 0 0 15 0 15 0 MACHINERY 0 5 10 0 10 0 5 10 OTHER 0 25 0 5 5 20 5 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (in percent) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar AUTOS 2.0 2.9 3.1 2.9 4.8 6.3 3.5 4.0 5.6 3.8 5.0 5.6 CONSUMER 28.1 27.9 32.9 30.0 30.1 24.5 25.6 25.8 26.9 24.4 27.5 32.5 ELEC/TECH 15.9 12.8 20.0 24.5 23.3 21.3 23.8 22.1 25 25.0 23.8 21.3 FIN SERVS 18.8 21.9 17.8 21.4 15.0 17.4 15.8 15.8 15 16.9 15.6 12.5 METAL/PROD 5.9 5.9 5.0 6.3 5.0 5.6 8.8 7.6 2.5 1.9 3.8 3.1 PROPERTY 7.5 10.3 6.9 3.8 6.3 5.8 4.0 4.4 3.1 2.5 3.1 2.5 TRANSPORT 3.1 3.1 1.9 1.3 2.5 4.0 6.0 5.4 5.6 7.5 6.3 7.5 ENERGY 6.3 5.6 5.0 1.9 4.4 5.6 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.4 3.1 MACHINERY 5.0 5.0 3.8 5.0 5.0 6.3 4.4 5.1 6.9 6.9 5.6 5.6 OTHER 7.5 4.8 3.8 3.1 3.8 3.4 3.3 4.9 4.4 6.3 5.0 6.3 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)