TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) Jan 2018

(For accompanying report, click) SHANGHAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Following are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 75 10 15 B 90 0 10 C 90 0 10 D 65 0 35 E 70 15 15 F 50 20 30 G 80 10 10 H 95 0 5 AVG 76.9 6.9 16.3 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan STOCKS 76.9 71.9 79.4 78.8 73.8 76.9 75.0 76.3 76.3 76.3 79.4 81.9 82.1 BONDS 6.9 6.9 5.6 8.1 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.6 8.8 11.3 7.5 6.3 5.0 CASH 16.3 21.3 15.0 13.1 16.3 13.1 15.0 13.1 15.0 12.5 13.1 11.9 12.9 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B RAISE UNCHANGED CUT C RAISE UNCHANGED CUT D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F RAISE RAISE CUT G RAISE UNCHANGED CUT H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,600 B 3,700 C 2,900-3,300 D 3,100-3,700 E 3,600 F 3,700 G 2,900-3,200 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 0 0 0 10 5 3 5 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 25 15 40 20 13 20 60 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 0 25 0 30 5 2 10 30 FINANCIAL SERVICES 30 30 35 10 20 30 20 0 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 15 0 10 0 10 2 10 0 REAL ESTATE 10 15 15 10 10 12 10 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 0 0 5 0 5 10 5 0 ENERGY 15 0 5 0 10 5 10 0 MACHINERY 0 0 5 0 10 5 10 10 OTHER 0 5 10 0 5 18 0 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (in percent) Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb AUTOS 2.9 3.1 2.9 4.8 6.3 3.5 4.0 5.6 3.8 5.0 5.6 4.4 CONSUMER 27.9 32.9 30.0 30.1 24.5 25.6 25.8 26.9 24.4 27.5 32.5 29.4 ELEC/TECH 12.8 20.0 24.5 23.3 21.3 23.8 22.1 25 25.0 23.8 21.3 16.9 FIN SERVS 21.9 17.8 21.4 15.0 17.4 15.8 15.8 15 16.9 15.6 12.5 16.3 METAL/PROD 5.9 5.0 6.3 5.0 5.6 8.8 7.6 2.5 1.9 3.8 3.1 6.3 PROPERTY 10.3 6.9 3.8 6.3 5.8 4.0 4.4 3.1 2.5 3.1 2.5 1.9 TRANSPORT 3.1 1.9 1.3 2.5 4.0 6.0 5.4 5.6 7.5 6.3 7.5 6.9 ENERGY 5.6 5.0 1.9 4.4 5.6 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.4 3.1 5.0 MACHINERY 5.0 3.8 5.0 5.0 6.3 4.4 5.1 6.9 6.9 5.6 5.6 8.1 OTHER 4.8 3.8 3.1 3.8 3.4 3.3 4.9 4.4 6.3 5.0 6.3 5.0 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)