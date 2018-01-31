FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Banking and Financial News
January 31, 2018 / 5:01 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) Jan 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (For accompanying report, click)
    SHANGHAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market
outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll.
For accompanying news, click
    
    Following are some details of the poll.  
    
    1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in
percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to
exactly 100 percent due to rounding.
 FUND         STOCKS       BONDS        CASH
 A            75           10           15
 B            90           0            10
 C            90           0            10
 D            65           0            35
 E            70           15           15
 F            50           20           30
 G            80           10           10
 H            95           0            5
 AVG          76.9         6.9          16.3
           
    2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months.
         Jan     Dec     Nov    Oct   Sept    Aug     July    June    May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan
 STOCKS  76.9    71.9    79.4   78.8  73.8    76.9    75.0    76.3    76.3    76.3    79.4    81.9    82.1
 BONDS   6.9     6.9     5.6    8.1   10.0    10.0    10.0    10.6    8.8     11.3    7.5     6.3     5.0
 CASH    16.3    21.3    15.0   13.1  16.3    13.1    15.0    13.1    15.0    12.5    13.1    11.9    12.9
 
    3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month.
     STOCKS     BONDS       CASH     
 A   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED
 B   RAISE      UNCHANGED   CUT
 C   RAISE      UNCHANGED   CUT
 D   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED
 E   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED
 F   RAISE      RAISE       CUT
 G   RAISE      UNCHANGED   CUT
 H   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED 
 
   4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Participants have given a range
for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. 
 FUND      
 A         3,600
 B         3,700
 C         2,900-3,300
 D         3,100-3,700
 E         3,600
 F         3,700
 G         2,900-3,200
        
   5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector.
                             A     B    C     D    E     F     G     H 
 AUTOS                       0     0    0     10   5     3     5     0
 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES       30    25   15    40   20    13    20    60
 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY    0     25   0     30   5     2     10    30
 FINANCIAL SERVICES          30    30   35    10   20    30    20    0
 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS     15    0    10    0    10    2     10    0
 REAL ESTATE                 10    15   15    10   10    12    10    0
 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE  0     0    5     0    5     10    5     0
 ENERGY                      15    0    5     0    10    5     10    0
 MACHINERY                   0     0    5     0    10    5     10    10
 OTHER                       0     5    10    0    5     18    0     0
 
 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (in percent)    
             Jan      Dec      Nov    Oct     Sept    Aug     July     June    May     Apr   Mar   Feb
 AUTOS       2.9      3.1      2.9    4.8     6.3     3.5     4.0      5.6     3.8     5.0   5.6   4.4
 CONSUMER    27.9     32.9     30.0   30.1    24.5    25.6    25.8     26.9    24.4    27.5  32.5  29.4
 ELEC/TECH   12.8     20.0     24.5   23.3    21.3    23.8    22.1     25      25.0    23.8  21.3  16.9
 FIN SERVS   21.9     17.8     21.4   15.0    17.4    15.8    15.8     15      16.9    15.6  12.5  16.3
 METAL/PROD  5.9      5.0      6.3    5.0     5.6     8.8     7.6      2.5     1.9     3.8   3.1   6.3
 PROPERTY    10.3     6.9      3.8    6.3     5.8     4.0     4.4      3.1     2.5     3.1   2.5   1.9
 TRANSPORT   3.1      1.9      1.3    2.5     4.0     6.0     5.4      5.6     7.5     6.3   7.5   6.9
 ENERGY      5.6      5.0      1.9    4.4     5.6     5.0     5.0      5.0     5.0     4.4   3.1   5.0
 MACHINERY   5.0      3.8      5.0    5.0     6.3     4.4     5.1      6.9     6.9     5.6   5.6   8.1
 OTHER       4.8      3.8      3.1    3.8     3.4     3.3     4.9      4.4     6.3     5.0   6.3   5.0
 
 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
