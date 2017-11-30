TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) Nov 2017

(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Following are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 75 10 15 B 75 15 10 C 80 10 10 D 65 0 35 E 85 0 15 F 95 0 5 G 80 0 20 H 80 10 10 AVG 79.4 5.6 15.0 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov STOCKS 79.4 78.8 73.8 76.9 75.0 76.3 76.3 76.3 79.4 81.9 82.1 78.1 76.9 BONDS 5.6 8.1 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.6 8.8 11.3 7.5 6.3 5.0 6.3 3.8 CASH 15.0 13.1 16.3 13.1 15.0 13.1 15.0 12.5 13.1 11.9 12.9 15.6 19.4 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A CUT UNCHANGED RAISE B CUT UNCHANGED RAISE C CUT UNCHANGE RAISE D RAISE UNCHANGED CUT E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. The index rose 0.1 percent to close at 3,337.86 points on Nov. 29. FUND A 3,400 B 3,300 C 3,000-3,500 D 3,600 E 2,900-3,300 F 3,300-3,500 G 2,900-3,200 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 0 0 10 5 0 8 0 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 40 30 30 20 20 15 25 60 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 20 10 30 15 20 31 40 30 FINANCIAL SERVICES 20 30 20 20 20 46 15 0 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 10 10 0 10 20 0 0 0 REAL ESTATE 0 10 5 5 0 0 10 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 0 0 5 5 0 0 0 0 ENERGY 0 10 0 5 0 0 0 0 MACHINERY 0 0 0 10 20 0 0 10 OTHER 10 0 0 5 0 0 10 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec AUTOS 2.9 4.8 6.3 3.5 4.0 5.6 3.8 5.0 5.6 4.4 4.3 3.8 CONSUMER 30.0 30.1 24.5 25.6 25.8 26.9 24.4 27.5 32.5 29.4 30.7 31.9 ELEC/TECH 24.5 23.3 21.3 23.8 22.1 25 25.0 23.8 21.3 16.9 21.4 17.5 FIN SERVS 21.4 15.0 17.4 15.8 15.8 15 16.9 15.6 12.5 16.3 15.7 14.4 METAL/PROD 6.3 5.0 5.6 8.8 7.6 2.5 1.9 3.8 3.1 6.3 2.9 3.8 PROPERTY 3.8 6.3 5.8 4.0 4.4 3.1 2.5 3.1 2.5 1.9 2.9 2.5 TRANSPORT 1.3 2.5 4.0 6.0 5.4 5.6 7.5 6.3 7.5 6.9 5.0 6.3 ENERGY 1.9 4.4 5.6 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.4 3.1 5.0 6.4 6.3 MACHINERY 5.0 5.0 6.3 4.4 5.1 6.9 6.9 5.6 5.6 8.1 5.0 8.1 OTHER 3.1 3.8 3.4 3.3 4.9 4.4 6.3 5.0 6.3 5.0 5.7 5.6 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)