TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) Nov 2017
November 30, 2017 / 5:01 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) Nov 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (For accompanying report, click             )
    SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) -    The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and
market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll.
For accompanying news, click
    
    Following are some details of the poll.  
    
    1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in
percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to
exactly 100 percent due to rounding.
 FUND         STOCKS       BONDS        CASH
 A            75           10           15
 B            75           15           10
 C            80           10           10
 D            65           0            35
 E            85           0            15
 F            95           0            5
 G            80           0            20
 H            80           10           10
 AVG          79.4         5.6          15.0
           
    2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months.
         Nov    Oct   Sept    Aug     July    June    May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan    Dec     Nov
 STOCKS  79.4   78.8  73.8    76.9    75.0    76.3    76.3    76.3    79.4    81.9    82.1   78.1    76.9
 BONDS   5.6    8.1   10.0    10.0    10.0    10.6    8.8     11.3    7.5     6.3     5.0    6.3     3.8
 CASH    15.0   13.1  16.3    13.1    15.0    13.1    15.0    12.5    13.1    11.9    12.9   15.6    19.4
 
    3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month.
     STOCKS     BONDS       CASH     
 A   CUT        UNCHANGED   RAISE
 B   CUT        UNCHANGED   RAISE
 C   CUT        UNCHANGE    RAISE
 D   RAISE      UNCHANGED   CUT
 E   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED
 F   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED 
 G   REDUCE     UNCHANGED   RAISE
 H   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED 
 
   4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Participants have given a
range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. The index
rose 0.1 percent to close at 3,337.86 points on Nov. 29.     
 FUND      
 A         3,400
 B         3,300
 C         3,000-3,500  
 D         3,600
 E         2,900-3,300
 F         3,300-3,500
 G         2,900-3,200
        
   5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector.
                             A     B    C     D    E     F     G     H 
 AUTOS                       0     0    10    5    0     8     0     0
 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES       40    30   30    20   20    15    25    60
 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY    20    10   30    15   20    31    40    30
 FINANCIAL SERVICES          20    30   20    20   20    46    15    0
 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS     10    10   0     10   20    0     0     0
 REAL ESTATE                 0     10   5     5    0     0     10    0
 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE  0     0    5     5    0     0     0     0
 ENERGY                      0     10   0     5    0     0     0     0
 MACHINERY                   0     0    0     10   20    0     0     10
 OTHER                       10    0    0     5    0     0     10    0
 
 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent)    
             Nov    Oct     Sept    Aug     July     June    May     Apr   Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec
 AUTOS       2.9    4.8     6.3     3.5     4.0      5.6     3.8     5.0   5.6   4.4   4.3   3.8
 CONSUMER    30.0   30.1    24.5    25.6    25.8     26.9    24.4    27.5  32.5  29.4  30.7  31.9
 ELEC/TECH   24.5   23.3    21.3    23.8    22.1     25      25.0    23.8  21.3  16.9  21.4  17.5
 FIN SERVS   21.4   15.0    17.4    15.8    15.8     15      16.9    15.6  12.5  16.3  15.7  14.4
 METAL/PROD  6.3    5.0     5.6     8.8     7.6      2.5     1.9     3.8   3.1   6.3   2.9   3.8
 PROPERTY    3.8    6.3     5.8     4.0     4.4      3.1     2.5     3.1   2.5   1.9   2.9   2.5
 TRANSPORT   1.3    2.5     4.0     6.0     5.4      5.6     7.5     6.3   7.5   6.9   5.0   6.3
 ENERGY      1.9    4.4     5.6     5.0     5.0      5.0     5.0     4.4   3.1   5.0   6.4   6.3
 MACHINERY   5.0    5.0     6.3     4.4     5.1      6.9     6.9     5.6   5.6   8.1   5.0   8.1
 OTHER       3.1    3.8     3.4     3.3     4.9      4.4     6.3     5.0   6.3   5.0   5.7   5.6
 
 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
