CORRECTED-China approves 16 GMO crop varieties for import - agriculture ministry

(Corrects name of Syngenta corn trait to Agrisure Viptera, not Duracade, and spelling of Dow AgroSciences instead of Agrisciences, paragraph 1)

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China has approved 16 genetically modified (GMO) crop varieties for import from June 12, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, including Syngenta's MIR162 Agrisure Viptera corn and Dow AgroSciences' Enlist corn.

The products in total include five GMO soybean varieties, four GMO corn varieties, three rapeseed varieties, three cotton varieties and a sugar beet product. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)