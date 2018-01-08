FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's top pig breeder warns 2017 profits to fall more than 40 pct
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 8, 2018 / 10:29 AM / a day ago

China's top pig breeder warns 2017 profits to fall more than 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) -

* Guangdong Wen’s Foodstuff says 2017 net profits will fall by between 40.6 percent and 44.02 percent from the previous year to between 6.6 billion yuan ($1.02 billion)and 7 billion yuan

* Profit decline is due to a 30 percent drop in poultry selling prices during the year following the outbreak of H7N9 bird flu

* An 18.6 percent drop in selling prices for pigs also contributed to the smaller profits, even as total sales and average weights increased

* About a quarter of Wen’s income comes from poultry meat, with the rest from pork

* The company said last year it was switching to new broiler breeds and expanding sales of chilled poultry meat to counter slowing demand from live chickens

* ($1 = 6.4977 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
