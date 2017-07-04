FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
China to raise RQFII quota for Hong Kong to 500 bln yuan
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 4, 2017 / 8:28 AM / a month ago

China to raise RQFII quota for Hong Kong to 500 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's cabinet has approved an increase of quota under the Renminbi Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme for Hong Kong to 500 billion yuan ($73.55 billion) to further meet demand for yuan asset allocation by Hong Kong investors, the central bank said on Tuesday.

As a pioneer to promote the yuan's internationalisation, Hong Kong was granted a 270 billion yuan quota under the RQFII scheme in 2011 to facilitate cross-border foreign investment. ($1 = 6.7984 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Neil Fullick)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.