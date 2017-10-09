FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China insurers' Jan-Aug premium income up 20.45 pct y/y -regulator
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 10 days ago

China insurers' Jan-Aug premium income up 20.45 pct y/y -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Total premium income for China’s insurance industry in the January-August period rose 20.45 percent from a year earlier to 2.77 trillion yuan ($418.39 billion), data from the country’s insurance regulator showed on Monday.

Premium income for property insurance firms rose 14.44 percent to 690.1 billion yuan, according to a statement posted on the China Insurance Regulatory Commission’s (CIRC) website.

Outstanding investment stood at 14.46 trillion yuan, up 8 percent from the beginning of the year, the statement said.

$1 = 6.6206 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.