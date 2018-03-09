FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Banking and Financial News
March 9, 2018 / 9:25 AM / in a day

China insurance industry Jan premium income down 19.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s insurance industry’s total premium income in January declined 19.9 percent from a year earlier to 685.2 billion yuan ($108.15 billion), the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Friday.

The decline comes amid a nationwide crackdown on short-term risky universal life insurance products as the Chinese authorities seek to reduce risks and leverage in the financial system.

$1 = 6.3357 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.