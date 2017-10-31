FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overseas entities held $166.54 bln of China bonds at end-Sept
October 31, 2017 / 8:31 AM / Updated a day ago

Overseas entities held $166.54 bln of China bonds at end-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday that overseas entities held 1.104 trillion yuan ($166.54 billion) of domestic bonds as of end-September, up from 892.1 billion yuan at end-June.

Overseas entities also held 1.021 trillion yuan of domestic equities at the end of September, compared with 868.04 billion yuan at the end of the second quarter, according to data from the People’s Bank of China.

Such entities had 780.7 billion yuan of outstanding domestic loans as of end-September, down from end-June’s 817.66 billion yuan, it said.

Overseas entities held 1.134 trillion yuan of domestic deposits at the end of September, compared with 1.181 trillion yuan in end-June. ($1 = 6.6302 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

