China stocks regulator approves 4 IPOs to raise about $882 mln
December 24, 2017 / 5:54 AM / 2 days ago

China stocks regulator approves 4 IPOs to raise about $882 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has approved four initial public offerings (IPOs) that aim to raise a combined total of up to 5.8 billion yuan ($882.13 million).

Two of the approved IPOs are on the Shanghai bourse, one is on the Shenzhen Small & Medium Enterprise board, and the other is on the ChiNext board, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a post on its official Weibo account late on Friday. ($1 = 6.5750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
