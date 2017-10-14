FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks regulator approves 9 IPOs to raise $745 mln
October 14, 2017

China stocks regulator approves 9 IPOs to raise $745 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has said it has approved nine initial public offerings (IPOs) that aim to raise a combined total of up to 4.9 billion yuan ($745 million), the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

Five of the approved IPOs are on the Shanghai bourse and four are on the start-up ChiNext board, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said, according to the agency.

$1 = 6.7741 Chinese yuan $1 = 6.5785 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Adrian Croft

