China stocks regulator approves 9 IPOs to raise $745 mln

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has said it has approved nine initial public offerings (IPOs) that aim to raise a combined total of up to 4.9 billion yuan ($745 million), the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

Five of the approved IPOs are on the Shanghai bourse and four are on the start-up ChiNext board, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said, according to the agency.