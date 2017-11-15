FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Jicheng says major shareholder looking to sell shares
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 15, 2017 / 11:20 AM / a day ago

China Jicheng says major shareholder looking to sell shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Umbrella maker China Jicheng Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday its 65.68 percent controlling shareholder Jicheng Investment Ltd was contemplating a possible disposal of the company shares.

The contemplation was exploratory at this stage and its chairman Huang Wenji-owned Jicheng Investment has not entered into any agreement regarding the share sale, the Hong Kong-listed firm said.

Shares in the umbrella maker soared as much as 25.4 percent to over a five-week high at HK$0.148 prior to a trading suspension.

The stock will resume trading on Thursday.

Last month, the company’s shareholders approved a share consolidation of every 20 existing shares into one share.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.