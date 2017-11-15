China Jicheng says major shareholder looking to sell shares

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Umbrella maker China Jicheng Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday its 65.68 percent controlling shareholder Jicheng Investment Ltd was contemplating a possible disposal of the company shares.
The contemplation was exploratory at this stage and its chairman Huang Wenji-owned Jicheng Investment has not entered into any agreement regarding the share sale, the Hong Kong-listed firm said.
Shares in the umbrella maker soared as much as 25.4 percent to over a five-week high at HK$0.148 prior to a trading suspension.
The stock will resume trading on Thursday.
Last month, the company’s shareholders approved a share consolidation of every 20 existing shares into one share.
Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by David Evans