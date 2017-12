BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China’s parliament on Wednesday said Chinese officials could enforce mainland Chinese laws within part of a Hong Kong high-speed railway station being built in the city centre, an unprecedented move that critics say erodes Hong Kong’s autonomy.

The decision was announced at a news conference by the head of parliament’s standing committee’s news department, He Shaoren. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)