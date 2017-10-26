FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Life Insurance Q3 profit up 365 pct
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 26, 2017 / 9:36 AM / a day ago

China Life Insurance Q3 profit up 365 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd
                     , the country's second-biggest insurer by
market value, posted on Thursday a 365.5 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit on strong premium income growth. 
    For the third quarter, its net profit rose to 14.6 billion
yuan ($2.20 billion) from 3.13 billion yuan a year earlier,
China Life said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
    The insurer said its 9-month net profit rose about 98
percent on-year to 26.8 billion yuan from 13.5 billion yuan a
year ago.
    China Life posted 9-month premium income of around 450
billion yuan, around a 20 percent year-on-year increase.
            
    ($1 = 6.7801 Chinese yuan)



 (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.