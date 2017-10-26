China Life Insurance Q3 profit up 365 pct

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's second-biggest insurer by market value, posted on Thursday a 365.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on strong premium income growth. For the third quarter, its net profit rose to 14.6 billion yuan ($2.20 billion) from 3.13 billion yuan a year earlier, China Life said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The insurer said its 9-month net profit rose about 98 percent on-year to 26.8 billion yuan from 13.5 billion yuan a year ago. China Life posted 9-month premium income of around 450 billion yuan, around a 20 percent year-on-year increase. ($1 = 6.7801 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)