RPT-China central bank lends 27.38 bln yuan via standing lending facility in Feb

(Repeats to attach to alerts) BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank extended 27.38 bln yuan ($4.32 bln) of loans to local financial institutions in February via its standing lending facility (SLF), it said on Thursday. The total outstanding amount of SLF loans was 21.34 bln yuan at the end of February, the central bank said. The People's Bank of China uses the SLF and the medium-term lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system. ($1 = 6.3395 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk)