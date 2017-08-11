FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-China's Henan province to transfer aluminium capacity
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 11, 2017 / 11:37 AM / in 2 months

REFILE-BRIEF-China's Henan province to transfer aluminium capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A total of 207,000 tonnes of annual aluminium production capacity will be transferred from five smelters in China’s central Henan province, the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA) said Friday, citing the provincial government.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the capacity, which includes 60,000 tonnes from Wanji Aluminium and 50,000 tonnes from Mianchi Tianrui Aluminium, can be transferred anywhere in China, the CNIA statement said.

It noted reports the five smelters had agreed to transfer the capacity to a company in Tongliao in Inner Mongolia.

China is clamping down on excess capacity in its aluminium industry for environmental reasons. The top aluminium producing province of Shandong ordered 3.21 million tonnes of illegal smelting capacity to be shut by the end of July. (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by David Clarke)

