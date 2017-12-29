FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's copper smelters cut treatment, refining charges for Q1 2018 -sources
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 29, 2017 / 4:32 AM / a day ago

China's copper smelters cut treatment, refining charges for Q1 2018 -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China’s copper smelters have set the floor for their first-quarter treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) at $87 per tonne and 8.7 cents per pound, respectively, two sources close to the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) said.

The 10-member CSPT set the minimum level for treatment fees 8.4 percent lower from the fourth-quarter rates of $95 per tonne and 9.5 cents per pound.

The new TC/RCs remains higher than the 2018 benchmark agreed by Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group and Freeport-McMoRan at $82.25 per tonne or 8.225 cents per pound on Wednesday. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly in BEIJING; Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.