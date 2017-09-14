FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minmetals boosts battery prospects with lithium extraction
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 14, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in a month

Minmetals boosts battery prospects with lithium extraction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China Minmetals Corp said on Thursday it had successfully extracted its first batch of industrial grade lithium carbonate from a salt lake in northwest China, in a boost to its bid to supply the country’s booming battery sector.

The state-owned company’s first 150 kilograms of lithium carbonate from Yiliping salt lake in Qinghai province recently came off the production line thanks to technology it had developed in-house, Minmetals said in an emailed statement, without providing any future output targets.

A spokesman said the company wanted to supply raw materials to the battery industry, which uses lithium to make batteries for products like mobile phones and electric vehicles.

In February this year, Minmetals, which also produces copper, zinc and nickel, described lithium resource development and battery material production as “sunrise industries” for the firm.

Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.