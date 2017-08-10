FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
China Mobile posts 3.5 pct rise in H1 profit on 4G subscriber gains
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 10, 2017 / 4:23 AM / 4 days ago

China Mobile posts 3.5 pct rise in H1 profit on 4G subscriber gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, the country's top telecommunications operator, reported on Thursday a 3.5 percent rise in first-half net profit as it added 4G subscribers.

Profit for the six months to June hit 62.7 billion yuan ($9.4 billion), up from 60.6 billion yuan a year ago.

Operating revenue rose 5 percent to 388.9 billion yuan, up from 370.4 billion yuan a year ago. ($1 = 6.6695 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang, Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

