FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank sets up temporary liquidity facility for Lunar New Year
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 29, 2017 / 4:17 AM / a day ago

China c.bank sets up temporary liquidity facility for Lunar New Year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Friday said it is setting up a temporary liquidity facility that will let commercial banks have more cash available ahead of the coming Lunar New Year.

The facility would let banks temporarily keep fewer reserves with the People’s Bank of China.

The central bank, in a statement on its website, said the move would fulfill commercial banks’ temporary liquidity demand ahead of Lunar New Year to promote steady money market operations.

According to the statement, some banks will be allowed to lower their reserve requirement ratios by up to 2 percentage points, for 30 days.

Traditionally, there’s great demand in China for cash ahead of Lunar New Year.

In 2018, the first day of Lunar New Year is Feb. 16. The PBOC statement did not specify when the temporary facility would begin operation. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Winni Zhou; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.