FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-CORRECTED-China to raise tariff on New Zealand cheese imports
Sections
Featured
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
banks
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
brexit
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
iraq
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 3, 2018 / 12:21 PM / a day ago

RPT-CORRECTED-China to raise tariff on New Zealand cheese imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story, no change to text)

BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* China will raise tariffs on New Zealand cheese to 12 percent from zero starting Jan. 4 after applications for imports exceeded the 5,864-tonne tariff-free threshold in the first two days of 2018, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

* Applications for New Zealand cheese imports reached 6,283 tonnes in the first two days of this year, prompting China to impose an additional import tax, China’s customs agency said. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.