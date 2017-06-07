FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2017 / 1:13 AM / 2 months ago

New World Development offers to take department store unit private for $120 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 7 (Reuters) - New World Department Store China Ltd said its parent firm plans to take it private for HK$934.5 million ($120 million), so that it can better tackle a challenging operating environment and take risks in implementing strategy.

Property developer New World Development Co Ltd, which owns 72.29 percent of New World Department Store, is offering HK$2 apiece for all outstanding shares it does not already own.

That represents a 50.4 percent premium to the previous close, the department store operator said a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

