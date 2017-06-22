China sells 5-year yuan bond at 4.1 pct coupon in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - China sold 7 billion ($1.02 billion) yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on Thursday, said the Ministry of Finance, which has tapped the market for the ninth consecutive year.

Bonds of various tenors were offered, among which the largest amount sold was 5 billion yuan of three-year bonds priced at 3.99 percent, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Another 2 billion yuan five-year bonds were priced 4.10 percent.