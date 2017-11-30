FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China issues $984 mln sovereign bonds in Hong Kong
November 30, 2017

China issues $984 mln sovereign bonds in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Finance has issued an aggregate 6.5 billion yuan ($984 million) sovereign bonds in Hong Kong, including 4 billion yuan 2-year bonds carrying a coupon rate of 3.9 percent, Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.

The finance ministry also issued 2 billion yuan 5-year bonds with a coupon rate of 4.10 percent, and 500 million yuan 10-year bonds carrying a coupon rate of 4.15 percent. bit.ly/2j37z9k

The finance ministry has annually issued dim sum bonds in Hong Kong since 2009 to boost development of the offshore market. It sold the first batch of this year’s offshore yuan bonds, worth 7 billion yuan, in June.

$1 = 6.6054 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

