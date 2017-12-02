FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China in 'final sprint' to introduce crude oil futures - official
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 2, 2017 / 7:05 AM / a day ago

China in 'final sprint' to introduce crude oil futures - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China is in the final stages of preparation to launch crude oil futures, the vice-chairman of the country’s securities regulator said on Saturday.

“After years of preparation, crude oil futures are in the final sprint before hitting the market,” Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, told an international derivatives forum in Shenzhen.

Fang did not elaborate on when the futures would start trading, but said the new contract would serve as “the starting point for the comprehensive opening of China’s futures markets to the world”.

Reuters reported in January that the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, known as INE, shelved plans to launch crude futures contracts after volatility in domestic stock and commodities markets spooked regulators. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.