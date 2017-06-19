FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China grants 22.92 mln T of oil import quotas in second batch- document
June 19, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

China grants 22.92 mln T of oil import quotas in second batch- document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - China has issued a second batch of oil import quotas that will allow independent refiners and some state companies to import a total of 91.73 million tonnes of crude (1.83 million barrels per day) in 2017, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Monday.

The Ministry of Commerce approved a second batch of quotas of 22.92 million tonnes and added three companies to the list of recipients, that is mostly comprised of independent refiners, the document said.

Company officials at five independent refiners told Reuters that they have received a second batch of crude import quotas.

The Ministry of Commerce could not be immediately reached for comment.

Beijing gave out a total of 68.81 million tonnes in the first batch of quotas in January.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Meng Meng in BEIJING, Florence Tan and Mark Tay in SINGAPORE; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

