FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's state planner approves new oil refinery in Hebei province
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 25, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 24 days ago

China's state planner approves new oil refinery in Hebei province

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Hebei provincial division of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday that it approved a refinery project owned by private company Risun Coal Chemicals Co.

The new refinery, near the port of Caofeidian in Hebei province, which is located in northeastern China, can process 15 million tonnes of crude per year, the Hebei NDRC said. That is about 300,000 barrels per day.

The refinery is expected to produce 810,000 tonnes of gasoline, 2.5 million tonnes of jet fuel as well as 3.37 million tonnes of diesel per year.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.