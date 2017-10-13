PBOC has not conducted reverse repos so far this morning - traders

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has not conducted reverse bond repurchase agreements through its open market operations so far on Friday morning, traders said.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has not posted an official statement on its website that it intends to skip the reverse repo operations on Friday, nor has it conducted any, according to traders.

It usually posts such statements at about 0110 GMT if it decides to skip the operations.

Twenty billion yuan worth of reverse repos due to mature on Friday, along with a batch of medium-term lending facility (MLF) loan worth 84 billion yuan ($12.76 billion) is maturing on the same day.

Traders expect the central bank to roll over the maturing MLF loans on Friday.

The PBOC asked some commercial banks on Monday about their demand for medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, market sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.