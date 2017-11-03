PBOC has not conducted reverse repos so far this morning - traders

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has not conducted reverse bond repurchase agreements through its open market operations so far on Friday morning, traders said.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has not posted an official statement on its website on whether or not it intends to skip the reverse repo operations on Friday.

It usually posts these statements at about 0110 GMT if it decides to skip the operations.

There are 90 billion yuan worth of reverse repos due to mature on Friday, along with a batch of medium-term lending facility (MLF) loan worth 207 billion yuan ($31.33 billion) maturing on the same day.

The PBOC has asked banks about their demand for medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, and may inject money via the MLF on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.6068 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)