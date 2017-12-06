FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PBOC has not conducted reverse repos so far this morning - traders
Sections
Featured
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Exclusive
the road to brexit
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2017 / 1:27 AM / a day ago

PBOC has not conducted reverse repos so far this morning - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has not conducted reverse bond repurchase agreements through its open market operations so far on Wednesday morning, traders said.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) didn’t post an official statement on its website on whether or not it intends to skip the reverse repo operations on Wednesday.

It usually posts these statements at about 0110 GMT if it decides to skip the operations.

There are 240 billion yuan ($36.27 billion) worth of reverse repos due to mature on Wednesday, along with a batch of medium-term lending facility (MLF) loan worth 188 billion yuan maturing on the same day. ($1 = 6.6170 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.