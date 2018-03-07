PBOC has not conducted reverse repos so far this morning - traders

SHANGHAI, March 7 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has not conducted reverse bond repurchase agreements through its open market operations so far on Wednesday morning, traders said.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) didn’t post an official statement on its website on whether or not it intends to skip the reverse repo operations on Wednesday.

It usually posts these statements at about 0110 GMT if it decides to skip the operations.

There are no reverse repos due to mature for the day, but a batch of medium-term lending facility (MLF) loan worth 105.5 billion yuan ($16.72 billion) is set to expire on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)